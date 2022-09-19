Overview

Dr. Ehtasham Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Medical and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Delaware Cardiovascular Assocs in Lewes, DE with other offices in Ocean View, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.