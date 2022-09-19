Dr. Ehtasham Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehtasham Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ehtasham Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Medical and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Coastal Paincare Center34453 KING STREET ROW, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 537-7676
Delaware Cardiovascular Associates92 Atlantic Ave Ste A, Ocean View, DE 19970 Directions (302) 537-7676
- Beebe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Qureshi is a great example of someone who knows what he knows, and more importantly, knows what he doesn't. So many people in any career don't understand this. He has no problem with working with other Doctors and Hospitals in order to provide the best care possible. He has sent me to Medstar Washington Hospital Center for Two Cardiac Catheterizations because they have some of the most advanced Technology available in the world. He also sent me there to work with their Geneticists to help find the best way to fix my Cardiac problem. He has also sent me to Christiana Memorial Hospital because they have a bigger selection of Cardiac Catheterization Lazers than Bebee Medical Center has so far. Dr. Qureshi has overseen the Massive Improvements in Bebee Medical Centers Cardiovascular Abilities by adding to the number of Catheterization Labs, and is working diligently to improve their Lazer Technology. His Bedside Manner and Memory of each and every Patient is unbelievably amazing @
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Lankenau Hospital
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt/Columbia University
- Nishtar Medical
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
