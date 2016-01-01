Dr. Shweiki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehyal Shweiki, MS
Overview
Dr. Ehyal Shweiki, MS is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shweiki works at
Locations
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ehyal Shweiki, MS
- Critical Care Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Shweiki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shweiki works at
