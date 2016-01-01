Dr. Khin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ei Khin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ei Khin, MD
Dr. Ei Khin, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital.
Dr. Khin's Office Locations
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 298-5444
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-2248
Cielo Vista Dialysis7200 Gateway Blvd E Ste B, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 771-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- El Paso Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ei Khin, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023456332
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.