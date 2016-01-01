See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Eial Faierman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eial Faierman, MD

Dr. Eial Faierman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Faierman works at Center For Orthopedic Sgy LLP in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Faierman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Orthopedic Sgy LLP
    3747 77TH ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 426-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Eial Faierman, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023155041
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eial Faierman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Faierman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Faierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Faierman works at Center For Orthopedic Sgy LLP in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Faierman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faierman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faierman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faierman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faierman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

