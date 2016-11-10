See All Oncologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Eijean Wu, MD

Oncology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eijean Wu, MD

Dr. Eijean Wu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Wu works at Saint Agnes Medical Providers in Fresno, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

    St. Agnes Medical Providers Inc.
    1377 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Gyn Oncology Specialists
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 473-5499
    Downtown Clinic
    1513 S Grand Ave Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 742-6400
    Lac University of Southern California Medical Center
    1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 226-3416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2016
    Dr. Wu is AMAZING! She explained every detail with me and I felt very comfortable. Her staff however, not so much. The NP was getting angry at me for not walking 1 DAY after my surgery, she tried to use scare tactics. I had to get FMLA approved after I returned to work and Cathy would not approve it. Even though I went back to work early and I was sore. She was so rude and talked over me where I couldn't talk. Now im in danger of losing my job. There is so much more but not enough space here.
    T in Fresno, Ca — Nov 10, 2016
    About Dr. Eijean Wu, MD

    • Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1396024600
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    • Montefiore Med Ctr Albert Einstein
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Harvard University, Harvard College, Cambridge, MA
