Dr. Eijean Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eijean Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eijean Wu, MD
Dr. Eijean Wu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
-
1
St. Agnes Medical Providers Inc.1377 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions
-
2
Gyn Oncology Specialists1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 473-5499
-
3
Downtown Clinic1513 S Grand Ave Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 742-6400
-
4
Lac University of Southern California Medical Center1200 N STATE ST, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 226-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Dr. Wu is AMAZING! She explained every detail with me and I felt very comfortable. Her staff however, not so much. The NP was getting angry at me for not walking 1 DAY after my surgery, she tried to use scare tactics. I had to get FMLA approved after I returned to work and Cathy would not approve it. Even though I went back to work early and I was sore. She was so rude and talked over me where I couldn't talk. Now im in danger of losing my job. There is so much more but not enough space here.
About Dr. Eijean Wu, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1396024600
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- Montefiore Med Ctr Albert Einstein
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Harvard University, Harvard College, Cambridge, MA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.