Overview of Dr. Eijean Wu, MD

Dr. Eijean Wu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Saint Agnes Medical Providers in Fresno, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Cervical Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.