Dr. Eiko Browning, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (91)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eiko Browning, MD

Dr. Eiko Browning, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Browning works at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers - Thornton in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Browning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thornton
    8820 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Advanced Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Dec 27, 2022
    Very very caring and doctor explained everything
    Lilia diaz — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eiko Browning, MD
    About Dr. Eiko Browning, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215083811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
