Overview

Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Axibal works at Dermatology Associates West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.