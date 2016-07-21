Overview

Dr. Eileen Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.