Overview of Dr. Eileen Callahan, MD

Dr. Eileen Callahan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Callahan works at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.