Dr. Eileen Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eileen Connolly, MD
Dr. Eileen Connolly, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ACN West - VC10 Specialties Clinic622 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connolly is kind, understanding, personable knowledgeable and cares about her patients. She takes a sincere interest in her patients and makes you feel she cares about your quality of life. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Eileen Connolly, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1730372160
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly works at
