Dr. Eileen Consorti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Sch Med and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Consorti works at Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation in Oakland, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.