Dr. Eileen Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eileen Golden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3100
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 839-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Golden was very nice to me very friendly and had a nice talk. She made me feel very comfortable because she knew I was nervous. I really like her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.