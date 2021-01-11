Dr. Eileen Krim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Krim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eileen Krim, MD
Dr. Eileen Krim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Krim works at
Dr. Krim's Office Locations
NYU Langone Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd Ste 201, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-6747
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krim is wonderful! I have been seeing her for over 10 years and she is the best! Dr. Krim saved my life by identifying early ovarian cancer. She has me helped with so many other gynecological issues. She is an amazing gynecologist and a kind, caring human being. Carol
About Dr. Eileen Krim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Krim speaks Dutch.
