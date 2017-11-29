Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD
Overview of Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD
Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. McCarty works at
Dr. McCarty's Office Locations
-
1
Trillium Family Services School Based Program3415 Se Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202 Directions (503) 234-9591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarty?
Dr. McCarty changed our life. Dr. McCarty is absolutely amazing and showed tremendous care for our son over this past year. She is incredible knowledgeable, concerned and curious for getting to know her patients. She is patient, kind, and thorough and one of the most amazing people we have ever met. Not only did Dr. McCarty change our lives, she saved our son's life. We strongly recommend Dr. McCarty as one of the most progressive, passionate and caring psychiatrists in the US.
About Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285879676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.