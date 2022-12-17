See All Dermatologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Eileen Niren, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (116)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eileen Niren, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Niren works at Don Harvey Dental in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Don Harvey Dental
    3155 North Point Pkwy Bldg E, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-6222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Eileen Niren, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326133224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niren works at Don Harvey Dental in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Niren’s profile.

    Dr. Niren has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Niren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

