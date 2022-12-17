Dr. Niren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eileen Niren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eileen Niren, MD is a Dermatologist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Don Harvey Dental3155 North Point Pkwy Bldg E, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 475-6222
Dr Niren is great! She addresses all my concerns without complaint and thoroughly explains everything to me in clear and concise terms. Her treatments are effective and she follows up on my progress. She is friendly snd outgoing and a pleasure to deal with.
Dr. Niren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niren has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Niren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niren.
