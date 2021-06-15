Overview of Dr. Eileen O'Reagan, OD

Dr. Eileen O'Reagan, OD is an Optometrist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Optometry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. O'Reagan works at Connecticut Dermatology LLC in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.