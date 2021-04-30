Dr. Eileen Pentony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pentony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Pentony, MD
Overview of Dr. Eileen Pentony, MD
Dr. Eileen Pentony, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Pentony works at
Dr. Pentony's Office Locations
Internal Medicine3743 Highland Ave Ste 1001, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 435-6255Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Pentony is attentive and listens to what you have to say. She answers your questions and makes recommendations to fit your needs.
About Dr. Eileen Pentony, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pentony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pentony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pentony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pentony works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pentony. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pentony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pentony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pentony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.