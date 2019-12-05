Dr. Manabat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD
Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD is a Registered Nurse in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Relievus1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very friendly.helps with my back&neck pain
About Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Manabat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manabat.
