Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.8 (122)
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD is a Registered Nurse in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Manabat works at Relievus in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Relievus
    1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 05, 2019
    very friendly.helps with my back&neck pain
    mike reska — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548380124
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manabat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Manabat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manabat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manabat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manabat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

