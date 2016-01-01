Overview of Dr. Eileen Scigliano, MD

Dr. Eileen Scigliano, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Scigliano works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hodgkin's Disease, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.