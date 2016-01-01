Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan-Shayeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb, MD
Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They completed their residency with St Mary's-Mayo Clin
Dr. Sheridan-Shayeb works at
Dr. Sheridan-Shayeb's Office Locations
Family Health Center840 W Clements St, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 640-4860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's-Mayo Clin
- Overlook Medical Center
- Pediatrics
