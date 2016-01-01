Dr. Starbranch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eileen Starbranch, MD
Overview of Dr. Eileen Starbranch, MD
Dr. Eileen Starbranch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Starbranch works at
Dr. Starbranch's Office Locations
Eileen K. Starbranch M.d.2600 Gessner Rd Ste 280, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (713) 468-6538
West Oaks Hospital6500 Hornwood Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 468-1042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eileen Starbranch, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
