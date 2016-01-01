Overview of Dr. Eileen Sweeney, MD

Dr. Eileen Sweeney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Northwell Health Psych/Alcoholism Treatment Program in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.