Dr. Eileen Sweeney, MD
Overview of Dr. Eileen Sweeney, MD
Dr. Eileen Sweeney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
SIUH Dept. of Psychiatry & Behav. Science450 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8910
SIUH - Dept of Psychiatry475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eileen Sweeney, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
