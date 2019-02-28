Dr. Wachter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eileen Wachter, MD
Dr. Eileen Wachter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Cornell University.
Intrinpsych Woman Psychological Services Pllc157 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 439-6328
I highly recommend Dr. Wachter, and I have to many people. Dr. Wachter helped me get my life back after a depression hit me last summer. I was so afraid to take medicine. Dr. Wachter is one of very few psychiatrists who do a gene test if you request it. It was the best thing I did because after the results came in she used the report to get me on the right medication.I was so afraid. She eased my fear.I trusted her.She really has great insight and expertise. She helped me get my life back.
- Cornell University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachter.
