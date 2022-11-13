Overview

Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sipe works at ProMedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.