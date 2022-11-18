Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eimile Dalton-Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Eimile Dalton-Fitzgerald, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald's Office Locations
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4588
- 2 3944 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 202, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 279-2000
- 3 5656 Bee Caves Rd Bldg J, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 539-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was my initial visit to set up my procedure. Everyone was great-very friendly and helpful. Dr Dalton-Fitzgerald was knowledgeable, relaxed and put me at ease.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1801156088
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton-Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.