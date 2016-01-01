Dr. Ein-Yuan Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ein-Yuan Shen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ein-Yuan Shen, MD
Dr. Ein-Yuan Shen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Irvington, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
- 1 40 Union Ave Ste 201, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (973) 372-6663
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ein-Yuan Shen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Chinese
- 1265536544
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Chung Shan Medical College Teaching Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
