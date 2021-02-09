See All Gastroenterologists in Greenville, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Einar Lurix, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Einar Lurix, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Lurix works at Gastroenterology Consultants of IMA of Greenville-Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

    Gastroenterology Consultants of IMA of Greenville-Greenville
    905 Verdae Blvd Ste 204, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 255-5609
    Gastroenterology Consultants of Internal Medicine
    3308 Brushy Creek Rd, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 255-5609
    Gastroenterology Consultants
    1025 Verdae Blvd # A, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 242-4683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr. Lurix saved my life. I had gone to two other gastroenterologist and three surgeons who's opinion was to have complex surgery that would have left me on a feeding tube for life. I went to Dr. Lurix out of desperation for just one more opinion. After seeing my records and previous test he disagreed with all the other doctors. After proper medication and robotic (by a bariatric surgeon) surgery, I am greatly relieved. I would have not lived much longer without his expert knowledge and advice contrary to all the other doctors. He told me, "trust me, I know I'm right", and he was.
    Lance Womack — Feb 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Einar Lurix, MD
    About Dr. Einar Lurix, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558565879
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Weston Florida
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Einar Lurix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lurix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lurix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lurix has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

