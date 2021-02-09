Overview

Dr. Einar Lurix, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Lurix works at Gastroenterology Consultants of IMA of Greenville-Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.