Overview of Dr. Einath Popovtzer-Zolty, MD

Dr. Einath Popovtzer-Zolty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Popovtzer-Zolty works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.