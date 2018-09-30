Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisha Christian, MD
Overview of Dr. Eisha Christian, MD
Dr. Eisha Christian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Christian's Office Locations
- 1 1505 N Edgemont St Fl 4, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (800) 954-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Christian very highly She did my surgery 2 years ago, I had a brain tumor I’m well, I haven’t had any complications. Thank you Dr. Christian Antonieta ??
About Dr. Eisha Christian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003174061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.