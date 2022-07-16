Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 623-1419
Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 623-1136Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 608-9916Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He instills confidence and is a really nice guy.
About Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
