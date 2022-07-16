Overview of Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD

Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.