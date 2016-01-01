See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Eitan Friedman, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eitan Friedman, MD

Dr. Eitan Friedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Friedman works at Walgreens #16297 in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walgreens #16297
    9400 NW 12Th Ave, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 779-0040
  2. 2
    North Shore Medical Center
    1100 NW 95th St, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 779-0040
  3. 3
    South Florida Infectious Disease
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 271-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Eitan Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801185137
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

