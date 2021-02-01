Dr. Ejaz Kamboj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamboj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ejaz Kamboj, MD
Overview
Dr. Ejaz Kamboj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kamboj works at
Locations
-
1
Body and Mind Health Partners6889 W Charleston Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 779-3582Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Dr. Ejaz Kamboj - MD1770 N Buffalo Dr Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 650-0009
-
3
Dr. Ejaz Kamboj - MD3950 S Eastern Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 650-0009
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamboj?
I visited Dr Kamboj a while back and have been wanting to do a review, finally got the chance. First and foremost this Dr was great!! He didn’t rush you, he spoke in laymen's terms, and was kind and respectful. Yes the office needs an overhaul, or at least it did when I was there! It’s outdated and not to private (with the sleep apnea rooms directly off the waiting rooms). The equipment seemed outdated, but I was told when I questioned the technician that they were fairly new. The office was packed for my 2 visits but they went quick. Yes, after all was said and done I would definitely return to this Dr. His staff was very nice and accommodating also!
About Dr. Ejaz Kamboj, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Sinhala and Spanish
- 1396833810
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University
- The Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamboj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamboj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamboj works at
Dr. Kamboj has seen patients for Chest Pain, Malaise and Fatigue and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamboj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamboj speaks Hindi, Sinhala and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamboj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamboj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamboj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamboj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.