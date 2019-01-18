Dr. Virk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ejaz Virk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ejaz Virk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital.
Psychiatry Group Pllc3173 Kirby Whitten Rd Ste 104, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 384-8040
- Delta Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr, Virk is smart and understands how to prescribe various medications for people with intelectual disabilities and autism who have behavioral challenges. He is one of only a couple of psychiatrists in the area with this skill. I found him to be extremely knowledgeable and have seen great outcomes with his patients.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Virk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virk has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Virk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.