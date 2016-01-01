See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Abate works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Metabolic Bone Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Abate?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abate to family and friends

Dr. Abate's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Abate

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD.

About Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679615116
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abate works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abate’s profile.

Dr. Abate has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abate.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.