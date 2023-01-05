Overview

Dr. Ekaphol Wooden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wooden works at Village Medical in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.