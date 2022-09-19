See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD

Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Semenova works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Semenova's Office Locations

    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    17 E 102nd St # 77, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
Headache
Heterophoria
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Vertical Heterophoria
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2022
    I saw Dr. Semenova for annual eye check-up. She is a superb physician, with excellent knowledge in her field and very careful for her patients. I highly recommend her. Thank you Dr. Semenova for your great care!
    Suhail Hadi, — Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
    About Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1801276191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semenova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Semenova works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Semenova’s profile.

    Dr. Semenova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semenova.

