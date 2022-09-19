Dr. Semenova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
Overview of Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Semenova's Office Locations
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai17 E 102nd St # 77, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Semenova for annual eye check-up. She is a superb physician, with excellent knowledge in her field and very careful for her patients. I highly recommend her. Thank you Dr. Semenova for your great care!
About Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Female
- 1801276191
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
