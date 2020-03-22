Overview of Dr. Ekaterina Yatsuba, MD

Dr. Ekaterina Yatsuba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervicitis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.