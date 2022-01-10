See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Burlington, MA
Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (4)
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD

Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Yavarovich works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington in Burlington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yavarovich's Office Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-9139
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Acidosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2022
    Dr. Kate is awesome. very professional and friendly
    Theodore Murray sr — Jan 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ekaterina Yavarovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306251079
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yavarovich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yavarovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yavarovich works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Yavarovich’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavarovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavarovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yavarovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yavarovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

