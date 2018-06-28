Overview of Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD

Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Zapantis works at Rheumatology Center Of WNY in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.