See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cheektowaga, NY
Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD

Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Zapantis works at Rheumatology Center Of WNY in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Healy, MD
Dr. William Healy, MD
4.3 (31)
View Profile

Dr. Zapantis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Center of WNY
    2475 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 322-5428

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zapantis?

    Jun 28, 2018
    I love Dr. Zapantis. She is extremely thorough and knowledgeable. She has helped me get my arthritis under control, and is very responsive to my needs. She listens to me, and is sympathetic and caring.
    Bonnie Vitale in North Tonawanda — Jun 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zapantis to family and friends

    Dr. Zapantis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zapantis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD.

    About Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417249202
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zapantis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zapantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zapantis works at Rheumatology Center Of WNY in Cheektowaga, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zapantis’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapantis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapantis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ekaterini Zapantis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.