Dr. Ekinadese Aburime, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ekinadese Aburime, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Piedmont Physicians Gastroenterology Rockdale1301 Sigman Rd NE Ste 170, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 806-3690
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital1412 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 918-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aburime and Brittany Cook, NP provided amazing service. They were very professional and friendly with excellent bedside manner. They gave detailed instructions so I knew exactly what to do to prepare. I felt completely at ease with my colonoscopy procedure. My procedure was performed at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the nurses and staff there were all amazing. I had very little wait time, iv went smoothly, and I didn't remember a thing. Dr. Aburime was so kind and gave me a detailed printout of his findings. Honestly I'm looking forward to the next time! Ha ha! Would definitely recommend this practice.
About Dr. Ekinadese Aburime, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aburime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aburime accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aburime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aburime has seen patients for Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aburime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aburime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aburime.
