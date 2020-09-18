Overview of Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD

Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with U Ala Sch Med



Dr. Bonatz works at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.