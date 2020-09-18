Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD
Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with U Ala Sch Med
Dr. Bonatz works at
Dr. Bonatz's Office Locations
Southlake Orthopaedics3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 430, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 605-8180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southlake Orthopaedics4517 Southlake Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 985-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Before Dr. Bonatz did surgery on my wrist I could barely hold anything in my left hand today after his surgery I am completely healed and so thankful that I went to him to have the procedure done. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who had any problem with their wrist or hand.
About Dr. Ekkehard Bonatz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, German
- 1164470381
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- Bapt Mc Hosps
- Johanneum Luenebug
Dr. Bonatz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonatz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonatz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonatz speaks German.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonatz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonatz.
