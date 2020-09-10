Overview

Dr. Ekram Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Olin Student Health Services in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.