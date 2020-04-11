Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO
Overview of Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO
Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Carolinas College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group2866 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 462-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Great bedside manner, allnd extremely kind and caring
About Dr. Ekta Sharma, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1871004176
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas College Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.