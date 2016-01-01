See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Junction City, KS
Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD

Emergency Medicine
1.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Junction City, KS. 

Dr. Griffith works at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, KS with other offices in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Geary Community Hospital
    1102 Saint Marys Rd, Junction City, KS 66441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9679
    New Health Kansas
    2219 Sw 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 289-9647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geary Community Hospital
  • Stormont Vail Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Detoxification Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Alcohol Withdrawal
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Burn Injuries
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cholesterol Screening
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Diabetes Screening
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Humerus Fracture
Partial Lung Collapse
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205898285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

