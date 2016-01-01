Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Junction City, KS.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
Geary Community Hospital1102 Saint Marys Rd, Junction City, KS 66441 Directions (785) 289-9679
New Health Kansas2219 Sw 29th St, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 289-9647
Hospital Affiliations
- Geary Community Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ekwensi Griffith, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1205898285
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
