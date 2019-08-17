See All Neurologists in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD

Neurology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD

Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Mouderres works at Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres Neurology in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mouderres' Office Locations

    El Hadi Mouderres MD Inc.
    El Hadi Mouderres MD Inc.
9727 Elk Grove Florin Rd Ste 120, Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 236-3058

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Headache
Concussion
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Headache
Concussion

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Concussion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2019
    Very patient asks then listens to answers. Knew more than any doctor I've seen. Explains diagnoses thoroughly. I wish their were more doctors like him
    — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1730106626
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mn Med School
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE D'ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR EN SCIENCES MEDICALES / MOSTAGANEM
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouderres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mouderres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mouderres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mouderres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mouderres works at Dr. El-Hadi Mouderres Neurology in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mouderres’s profile.

    Dr. Mouderres has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mouderres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouderres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouderres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouderres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouderres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

