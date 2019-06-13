Overview of Dr. Elad Feldman, MD

Dr. Elad Feldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.



Dr. Feldman works at Mercer Eye Associates in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Stye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.