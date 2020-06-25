Dr. Eladio Carrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eladio Carrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Eladio Carrera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Maricopa Medical Center
Dr. Carrera works at
Locations
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 623-5425
Digestive Associates2031 McDaniel St Ste 140, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 623-5345
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Superb, Smart, But Most of All, Very Kind & Polite! TRUSTWORTHY!
About Dr. Eladio Carrera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1508967605
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University Hospital - St Paul
Dr. Carrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrera has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrera speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrera.
