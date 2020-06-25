Overview

Dr. Eladio Carrera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Maricopa Medical Center



Dr. Carrera works at Digestive Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.