Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eladio Deleon, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eladio Deleon, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Deleon works at
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eladio Deleon, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1730132358
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.