Dr. Elaina Chen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Rochester, NY
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elaina Chen, MD

Dr. Elaina Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-4435
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University of Rochester Division of Plastic Surgery
    160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chest Masculinization Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2022
    I want to share my deepest thanks for the outstanding care I received from Dr. Elaina Chen, the genius miracle-worker surgeon, and cheerleader during my first experience with plastic surgery. Dr. Chen was emotionally supportive, validating, and reassuring throughout the process. She took my concerns about my body seriously and knew the impact it had on a woman's self-esteem. Dr. Chen was a skillful, artist, whose superb vision and expertise made my hopes and dreams of a new life experience come true. Dr. Chen gave me the feeling that my situation was very important and significant to her, and this validated my feelings in immeasurable ways. Dr. Chen gave me a priceless gift I never imagined, nor will I ever forget! Thank you for your outstanding work, courage, positivity, and vision that made my life a more beautiful one!!
    Mar 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Elaina Chen, MD
    About Dr. Elaina Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932465150
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaina Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

