Dr. Elaina Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaina Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Elaina Chen, MD
Dr. Elaina Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4435Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
University of Rochester Division of Plastic Surgery160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I want to share my deepest thanks for the outstanding care I received from Dr. Elaina Chen, the genius miracle-worker surgeon, and cheerleader during my first experience with plastic surgery. Dr. Chen was emotionally supportive, validating, and reassuring throughout the process. She took my concerns about my body seriously and knew the impact it had on a woman's self-esteem. Dr. Chen was a skillful, artist, whose superb vision and expertise made my hopes and dreams of a new life experience come true. Dr. Chen gave me the feeling that my situation was very important and significant to her, and this validated my feelings in immeasurable ways. Dr. Chen gave me a priceless gift I never imagined, nor will I ever forget! Thank you for your outstanding work, courage, positivity, and vision that made my life a more beautiful one!!
About Dr. Elaina Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932465150
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.