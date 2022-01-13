Dr. Elaine Allen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Allen, DPM
Dr. Elaine Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henrico, VA.
Achilles Foot and Ankle Center7660 E Parham Rd Ste 104A, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 273-1717
Crozet Foot and Ankle Clinic325 Four Leaf Ln Ste 11A, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 242-8550
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Dr. Allen exudes caring, curiosity, and confidence. I am a senior tennis player with a couple different foot problems, and I have frequently felt that I was not taken quite seriously by healthcare providers in the past because of my age. She was not like that. She took plenty of time getting to know me, what my activity level is, and how important it is to me to be playing again, pain-free. She took the time to try different inserts in my shoes, and gave me a protocol to follow. As an active 68 year old, I know my feet will continue to take a beating, and I am so happy to have found such a delightful and knowledgeable podiatrist in Charlottesville!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
